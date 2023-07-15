The Canton chapter of the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, or FCCLA shined as they represented their school at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference.
The conference, held July 2-6 in Denver, Colo. this year, was a chance for more than 7,900 FCCLA members, advisers and guests to come together. Participants attended speaking sessions, engaged in youth workshops, competed at the national level, and networked with fellow youth leaders from across the nation. The theme “incREDible” was meant to highlight how FCCLA offers prospects to its members through career opportunities and instilling real-life skills.
Canton advisor Maureen Martz said students had dozens of options for projects they could work on for FCCLA conferences this year.
“I help them research and pick topics but they spend all year working toward these events on their own,” Martz said.
The Canton FCCLA chapter has 14 members currently, all of whom chose different events to tackle either as a team or solo.
Five of those students projects made it to the national stage this year.
Camille McRoberts won a silver medal for her project in the Repurpose and Redesign event. She took old pallets and a created a sustainable planter. Her project was titled “Old Pallets providing New Life.”
The team of Alexis McRoberts, Tyler Engel, and Lyle Vermilya took a silver medal for their design in the Repurpose and Redesign event. Their project, titled “Fire Hose Haven,” involved reusing old pallets and fire hose to create a chair and ottoman.
Fayth Kilbourn took a research route with her project, titled “Feeding Canton.”
“Fayth looked into hunger in Canton and Bradford County and programs like CHOP and how they help combat food insecurity,” Martz said.
Kilbourn received a silver medal for her Professional Presentation event.
Martz said the achievements of the students were remarkable, and a testament to hard work and determination.
