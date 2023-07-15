The Canton chapter of the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, or FCCLA shined as they represented their school at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference.

The conference, held July 2-6 in Denver, Colo. this year, was a chance for more than 7,900 FCCLA members, advisers and guests to come together. Participants attended speaking sessions, engaged in youth workshops, competed at the national level, and networked with fellow youth leaders from across the nation. The theme “incREDible” was meant to highlight how FCCLA offers prospects to its members through career opportunities and instilling real-life skills.

