TROY — Members of a local youth organization demonstrated their skills in wildlife conservation Tuesday afternoon at the Troy Fair.
Canton FFA members held a presentation on crafting boxes for eastern screech owls and bats inside the agriculture tent near Gate 1. Specifically, Lucas Drever, Alexis McRoberts and Camille McRoberts discussed why owls and bats are important and how people can protect them.
Eastern screech owls are about the size of a robin and their tiny size makes them the second smallest owl in Pennsylvania, according to Drever. The nocturnal birds have colors that range from gray to reddish brown, which helps them blend in with their surroundings.
“The best way to tell that they are around is by their very distinct call,” Drever said.
On cue, FFA advisor Tom Hojnowski played the owl’s call on his phone, which lived up to its screechy name.
The owl’s population is currently decreasing due to habitat loss and avian flu, Alexis stated. People are chopping down cavity trees, which are the owl’s preferred home. A piece of a cavity tree was on the stage for people to see.
“With the decrease in our forests, [the owls] are getting harder to come by,” Alexis McRoberts said. “To solve this environmental problem, our team has proposed a solution: to make screech owl boxes.”
Camille McRoberts expressed that the owls should be saved because their diets include moss, grasshoppers and small rodents, such as mice and shrews.
“If you don’t like bugs or mice in your house, these screech owl boxes are a great thing to have around your house,” she said.
Drever recommended using untreated lumber because it’s good for the owl’s health. The boxes should be hanged onto a tree around 10 to 15 feet high above the ground. The FFA members also stated that other birds, such as the American kestrel can also inhabit the boxes.
“No matter what bird inhabits your box, you are helping to increase the amount of predatory birds in the area,” Camille said.
The FFA members also discussed the importance of protecting bats and crafting boxes for them as well. They showed that slits should be cut inside the boxes for the bat to hang onto. Bat boxes should be painted black to provide insulation for the winged mammals during the wintertime.
Camille stated that bats can acquire “white-nose syndrome,” which causes them to come out during their winter hibernation. According to the National Park Service, white-nose syndrome is a “cold-loving fungus [that] infects bats during hibernation, when the bats reduce their metabolic rate and lower their body temperature to save energy over winter.”
“Most bats have trouble finding their way home,” Camille elaborated. “Bat boxes help them find a safe place to hibernate in the winter.”
Bats are vital for helping pollinate flowers and eating insects, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
“Recent studies estimate that bats eat enough pests to save more than $1 billion per year in crop damage and pesticide costs in the United States corn industry alone,” according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. “Across all agricultural production, consumption of insect pests by bats results in a savings of more than $3 billion per year.”
The FFA members also offered blueprints to attendees on how to create their own boxes for owls and bats.
Hojnowski stated that FFA students conduct onstage presentations on various topics at the fair every year. They get to chose their own topics that intrigued them. Most topics have involved environmental science. He stated that the three FFA members expressed concern about habitat losses. They wanted to show the public a crafty solution that can be easily constructed.
“It’s neat [to see] what they learn as they put these things together,” Hojnowski said. “Their creativity is amazing because I can lead them to an opportunity, but it’s their turn to come up with something creative.”
Drever is a a senior and Alexis McRoberts is a sophomore at Canton, while Camille McRoberts is a a recent high school graduate who plans to enroll at Juanita College for environmental science.
