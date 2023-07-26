TROY — Members of a local youth organization demonstrated their skills in wildlife conservation Tuesday afternoon at the Troy Fair.

Canton FFA members held a presentation on crafting boxes for eastern screech owls and bats inside the agriculture tent near Gate 1. Specifically, Lucas Drever, Alexis McRoberts and Camille McRoberts discussed why owls and bats are important and how people can protect them.

