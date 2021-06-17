It took until the school year ended, but finally the Canton FFA ended the year on quite a high note, that is quite literally as well as figuratively speaking.
On Friday, June 11, the Pennsylvania FFA Association held its first in-person event of the year at the 92nd summer convention. At that event, the session opened up with Canton FFA’s Samantha Morgan, as she sang the national anthem for the second tome this year. The first time was for the virtual mid-winter convention. This time was live before the nearly 1,000 people in attendance. This session was important to Canton in being able to celebrate in-person with Canton’s Cheyenne Bastian-Brown, as she and the rest of the state officer team retired their official positions of their representation of the members across the state.
Two days after the event, the Canton FFA alumni held a picnic where the members were recognized for their accomplishments of the past year. Then retired officers, Cody Leeman, and Bastian-Brown attended the Canton FFA picnic where they offered greetings and helped award some of the LDE awards and degrees. Kutis Page offered a keynote speech revolving around his time in FFA and his present job as a manager of Country View Family Farms. Rich Gulyas, long-time supporter of the Bradford County FFA and employee of Mt. Pisgah State Park, offered remarks and comments regarding the Canton FFA membership and their work and accomplishments with respect to the Envirothon and environmental sciences. The new officers received their new officer pins and Kristen Page, the Canton FFA alumni president, awarded special awards to a number of the members which include: Outstanding Member, Camille McRoberts; Outstanding Leader, Ethan Engel; Outstanding Service, Samantha Morgan; Outstanding Achievement, Gracie Mead, Outstanding Freshman, Kathryne Kilbourn; Outstanding Sophomore, Aubree Route; Outstanding Junior, Hunter Hartford; Outstanding Senior, Reagan Kelley.
“We look forward to seeing you this year at the fair and other local events,” said Advisor Tom Hojnowski.
