Members of the Canton FFA joined thousands of their colleagues from across the state at the Pennsylvania FFA Convention at Penn State University this past week.
They went down to partake in state-level competitions after qualifying at the regional level.
Freshman Alexis McRoberts placed sixth in the state with her recitation of the FFA Creed. Lucas Drever also participated in a public speaking competition, giving his prepared speech in the Conservation Public Speaking event.
Drever also joined three other members to compete in the team Natural Resource career development event. The event covers several environmental topics including wildlife, aquatics, soils, and an environmental scenario the team would have to give a presentation on. The crack team of graduated seniors Camille McRoberts, Noah Gibble, and Tyler Engel, along with incoming senior Lucas Drever took first place as a team out of twenty teams that participated in the event.
McRoberts shined in the aquatics section, taking first overall individual. Drever also excelled, taking first overall in the wildlife section. The team’s victory qualifies them to compete at the national level at the 96th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
The chapter is also proud of its 7th place finish in the scrap book making contest. The official scrapbook details the hard work the chapter did and events they attended throughout the year.
The Canton Chapter couldn’t have done it without help, though. Two community members, Rich Gulyas and Dan Rhodes, were recognized by the chapter with plaques for their dedication to the members.
Canton also joined the other chapters, Athens, Troy, and Northeast Bradford, in recognizing Megan Gerber for her contributions to the county-wide FFA. Gerber has often helped the county FFA with their Horse Judging contest, often acting as judge for such contests.
The state FFA convention marks the formal end of the year for FFA members. A new state officer team is elected, graduating members leave for the world outside high school, and returning members and advisors spend the summer preparing for the fall, the new school year, and a chance to do it all over again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.