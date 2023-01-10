The FFA Team from Canton High School takes the Pennsylvania Farm Show, held in Harrisburg each January, very seriously. On Monday, four students did an impressive presentation on how to build a house for screech owls. Right next to the Lancaster Farming Stage from which they did their demonstration was a landscaping display that took a week to put together. And one of the members had the honor of singing the National Anthem at the annual State FFA Midwinter Convention for a third time. As if that isn’t impressive enough, additional student members took a fifth place ribbon for a window display about Aircraft in Agriculture.

Camille McRoberts kicked off the presentation with welcoming remarks and an introduction of the others on stage and asked those in attendance who had heard of the Eastern Screech Owl. Almost every hand went up. Samantha Morgan explained that the Screech Owl is the smallest owl in Pennsylvania and best known for its distinct sound, of which she played an audio segment. Tyler Engel noted that its population is shrinking because of loss of habitat and the Avian flu.