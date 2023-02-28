Canton FFA returns from ACES conference

Canton FFA members prepare for the ACES Conference in Harrisburg, PA. Front Row: Camille McRoberts, Alexis McRoberts, Aubree Route, Kathryne Kilbourn, Charleigh Anderson, Samantha Morgan Back Row: Tyler Engel, Noah Gibble, Lucas Drever, Tyson Bedford.

 Photo provided

The last weekend of February offered an exciting end to the National FFA week for the Canton FFA chapter and over 600 other members in Pennsylvania.

Canton FFA traveled to Harrisburg where the Agriculture Cooperation Establishes Success conference held its final weekend of leadership and team building activities and events. The ACES conference is held over three weekends in February when over 600 members and advisors attend the conference each weekend at the Sheraton Hotel in Harrisburg.