Canton FFA returns from ACES conference

The last weekend of February offered an exciting end to the National FFA week for the Canton FFA chapter and over 600 other members in Pennsylvania.
Canton FFA traveled to Harrisburg where the Agriculture Cooperation Establishes Success conference held its final weekend of leadership and team building activities and events. The ACES conference is held over three weekends in February when over 600 members and advisors attend the conference each weekend at the Sheraton Hotel in Harrisburg.
The members attend various workshops which encompass speaking, first impressions, Supervised Agricultural Projects, support systems, and finding one’s own strengths. Lots of leadership and communication skills are identified, learned and practiced. Members learn the value of making connections with other members and potential mentors. Long-lasting relationships can be created at state FFA conferences each year.
The two-day conference is a memorable one that many reflect upon its impact many years after graduation. For many FFA members, it is their first big FFA conference and experience. And for others, it is a yearly ritual that the look forward to return to attend. Each year the conference is given a theme, and this year the theme this year was “Unwritten Plans, Unwritten Opportunities, Unwritten Stories”. We look forward to the future plans, opportunities, and stories of these participants.
A big thank you goes out to the PA FFA officers, Farm Credit, the Northeast Agriculture Education Foundation, Inc., the Foundation for Rural America, the PA Dept of Agriculture, and the PA FFA Foundation, Inc who’s work led to another successful ACES season.
