The biggest event on the National FFA Organization’s calendar every year is the National Convention held in Indianapolis. Thousands of members from across the United States and its island territories will congregate to discuss what they’ve accomplished, network with other members and advisors, and gain new insights for achieving their goals and this year, there will be two Canton FFA members earning recognition at the event.
The first is Samantha Morgan, a senior at Canton who was selected to the National Chorus at the convention. Canton has a long tradition of musically-talented members in its FFA chapter and has been represented over the last fifteen years by many members selected for the National Band or Chorus. Morgan herself was selected to the chorus last year as well. The Chorus performs several times during the convention and rehearses for three days prior to the convention.
Canton’s other member is graduate Cheyenne Bastian-Brown, who will be receiving her American Degree. The American Degree is the highest award a member can receive in the FFA. To be eligible, members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) project in their own business or as a professional position as an employee. Recipients also must complete 50 hours of community service and demonstrate leadership abilities and civic involvement through completion of FFA and community activities. The American Degree is usually only awarded to members who have graduated high school and continued to pursue their SAE. The hard work and dedication required to pursue an American Degree means less than one percent of members achieve the prestigious award. This year 4,305 members will receive their American Degree.
When asked what she had learned while pursuing the degree, Bastian-Brown said she gained a new perspective on agriculture.
“As an individual that did not grow up in agriculture, I got to really experiment and experience different sectors of agriculture through my SAE projects,” she explained, “It also helped me figure our my future career path as an agriculture educator.”
The National Convention runs from Oct. 16-19.
