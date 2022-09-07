The biggest event on the National FFA Organization’s calendar every year is the National Convention held in Indianapolis. Thousands of members from across the United States and its island territories will congregate to discuss what they’ve accomplished, network with other members and advisors, and gain new insights for achieving their goals and this year, there will be two Canton FFA members earning recognition at the event.

The first is Samantha Morgan, a senior at Canton who was selected to the National Chorus at the convention. Canton has a long tradition of musically-talented members in its FFA chapter and has been represented over the last fifteen years by many members selected for the National Band or Chorus. Morgan herself was selected to the chorus last year as well. The Chorus performs several times during the convention and rehearses for three days prior to the convention.

