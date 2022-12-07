CANTON — The first-grade classes at the Canton Elementary School held their 10th Annual Family Turkey Project to help raise money for local organizations in the community.
The students and their families decorated their turkeys together at home. On Nov. 17 and 18, the entire student body, using change, was asked to vote for their favorite turkey.
Money collected from the Turkey Project was given to The Giving Tree, The Rialto Theater, and CHOP. The total amount collected was $625.00. The first-grade staff and class appreciate all who put time, effort, and donations into this project. You all made it a HUGE success. Thank you for supporting our project!
The first-grade classes and staff would also like to thank the Canton Moose Lodge for their generous donation to purchase all the prizes given to winners and participants of the Family Turkey Project. We appreciate you supporting the children of our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.