CANTON — Canton students got to celebrate their high school graduation with an in-person ceremony on Friday.
The ceremony at Canton Junior Senior High School started at 6 p.m. with the graduating seniors walking onto the Canton High School football field as their family members watched from seats on the track and in the stands.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the ceremony marked the first ever Canton graduation to be held outside.
The outdoor event even had good weather with sunny and clear skies.
The event started with a prayer from youth pastor Joshua Shedden of Lighthouse of Faith Canton and then a rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner from the Canton High School Senior High Band.
Carter Route, the 2021 class president, welcomed everyone to the ceremony and was happy to have an in-person graduation.
Route described the experience of going to school during a pandemic and not having a typical senior year.
“Even with all of the restrictions this year and everyone’s favorite two words “contact tracing,” it was an amazing senior year, and I personally would not trade it for the world,” he said.
Route highlighted the accomplishments of the school’s athletes, musicians, and other extra-curricular activities.
“If I had to use one word to describe the class of 2021’s senior year, it would be adversity,” he said.
Route said his class overcame many struggles over the past two years, like shutdowns and cancellations, and it’s only made them all stronger.
“Through all of this adversity, 46% of the graduating class have decided to further their education by attending a four-year university and 2% are planning on attending a two-year university,” he said.
Route thanked the audience and congratulated his classmates and wished them all good luck for the future.
Evan Landis, the class of 2021’s third honor student, gave a speech on the importance of perseverance.
“Perseverance is a crucial factor to succeed in life’s events, because many times obstacles will be ahead,” said Landis.
Due to the pandemic, Landis described a school year where students had to adapt to unpredictable changes.
Despite feelings of being overwhelmed, Landis said the school and classmates made it work as best as they could.
“Without perseverance, success in the classroom, in our sports, and in all of the events would not have been possible this year, which makes me believe that perseverance leads to success,” he said.
Evert DeKnecht, the salutatorian of the 2021 class, gave a speech with the theme of allegiance and what it meant to the class and his own life.
“After we graduate from high school, we are all going into different career paths, college choices, and workforces. By being loyal to the people we care about, we will have the support that we need to pursue our dreams and goals after high school,” said DeKnecht.
He thanked the school district for giving the class many opportunities to have achievements in the classroom, athletics, and in the community.
“We have shown allegiance by being loyal towards our family and friends, Canton Area School District, and most importantly, our country,” said DeKnecht.
The next speech was delivered by Joel Schoonover, the valedictorian of the 2021 class, who spoke about resiliency through hard times.
Instead of focusing on what they lost due to the pandemic, he wanted to highlight what they have learned.
“Many people have said that we may be behind in our learning based on what we have experienced,” said Schoonover. “However, we have learned an abundance of life skills that can be applied to our futures.”
He said the pandemic made students learn flexibility, patience, independence, and accountability when it came to changing schedules, submitting work, and experiencing technological difficulties.
“As young as we are, some of us have already experienced loss and how to be resilient,” he said.
Schoonover expressed how the class learned that when things get tough, it is important never to give up.
“Resiliency happens when you work hard. If you want to be good at something, you have to put forth the effort,” he said.
He also focused on how teamwork was important in school athletics with coaches and teammates, and it will still be important later in life with future bosses, co-workers, and spouses.
“I have had the best time at CHS,” he said.
Schoonover thanked his coaches, teachers, friends and family for helping him throughout his high school years.
He ended his speech with a quote from his favorite movie “The Sandlot.”
“Remember, kid, there’s heroes and there’s legends. Heroes get remembered, but legends never die,” said Schoonover.
Dr. Eric Briggs, the superintendent of the Canton Area School District, gave a passionate speech that included many words of wisdom for the graduates.
He spoke of how the pandemic changed the way educators provide help to their students from virtual learning to social distancing.
Going with the theme of perseverance, Briggs told the kids it’s important to never give up, get out of their comfort zones, and set goals for themselves.
“I challenge you to find a cause,” said Briggs. “No matter where life leads you, lead it with Warrior Pride.”
The graduates walked up one by one to accept their diplomas as Donald Jacopetti, the principal of Canton High School, announced their names and future college or career plans. Once in their seats again, the graduates threw their caps in the air as the band played the Canton High School Alma Mater.
After the ceremony, graduates got together with family and friends as they took pictures together on school grounds.
The ceremony didn’t mark the complete end of high school for some of these seniors though.{p class=”p1”}Due to rescheduling, upcoming events include the senior prom on June 12 and the drama club will perform “Godspell” from June 16 to 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.