Canton High School library named in honor of teacher

CANTON – The library at Canton Jr./Sr. High School was given a new name at yesterday’s meeting of the Canton School Board.
The senior class had formally requested that the board name the library after a beloved English teacher who had died May 2019. Jeffrey Wynne had been a Canton alumnus who had served as a tutor and then teacher at Canton for 14 years. During that time he acted as advisor to the school’s National Honor Society and coach of the Scholarship Challenge team.
Several seniors were in attendance during Thursday’s discussion.
Board member Bill Holland spoke in favor of the effort Wynne put toward the school.
“He gave a lot to this school and he didn’t have to. He had a heart transplant in 2008. He could have gone on disability. He chose to teach,” Holland said.
Board members noted that unlike efforts to name other areas in the district, this drive came directly from the student body.
Students were asked if they had discussed alternatives to naming the library after Wynne. Although they said their preference was naming the library, they would accept a mounted plaque in his honor.
Board member Eric Anderson mentioned that, aside from the memorial brick wall at the football field, the district could potentially look into creating a wall of honor or similar installation in the schools for future honorees such as Wynne.
The board voted unanimously to officially name the library the Jeffrey J. Wynne Memorial Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.