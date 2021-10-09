Canton high school student selected for National FFA Chorus

Canton FFA Chapter Member Samantha Morgan will perform with the National FFA Chorus in Indianapolis for the 2021 National FFA Convention & Expo from Oct. 27-30.

 Photo provided by Tom Hojnowski

CANTON — A Canton high school junior will take the stage and sing at the 2021 National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis from Oct. 27-30.

Canton FFA Chapter member Samantha Morgan, the daughter of Kevin and Theresa Morgan, auditioned for and was chosen to join the National FFA Chorus, which will sing various musical pieces during the national event.

Morgan will have rehearsals with chorus members in Indianapolis three days before the festivities start and their sessions air on RFD-TV and the National FFA website and social media channels.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, according to its website.

