Canton High School students to participate in All-State honors music ensembles

Taran Bellows, Isaac Fleury, and Samantha Morgan reached the highest level a high school musician can achieve by earning a place in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) All-State Festival music ensembles. Taran Bellows and Isaac Fleury — All-State Vocal Jazz Ensemble, Samantha Morgan All-State Mixed Chorus
Each year, thousands of high school musicians across the state audition in their geographic area. Individually, students perform for a panel of judges. Student musicians who rank the highest advance to compete against student musicians from other parts of PMEA Regions. The highest-ranking student musicians at the PMEA Region level qualify to perform in one of six Pennsylvania All-State music ensembles.
“We congratulate the student musicians that have been selected to be part of the 2023 PMEA All-State Festival,” commented PMEA President and music educator in the Octorara Area School District Scott Cullen. “Coming together for a unique performance experience like the PMEA All-State Festival is a top honor for student musicians in Pennsylvania. They represent all of the amazing music programs from across the commonwealth. What these students can do as an ensemble in a few short days and hours together is truly remarkable.”
Randy Frye, CHS Choral Director said… “These students have worked incredibly hard this past year and throughout their high school experience at CHS. I am so proud of their hard work and for all the amazing successes they have had this school year. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for all of them.”
The student musicians who qualify will perform at the annual PMEA All-State Festival at the Kalahari Resort in The Poconos, Pennsylvania April 19-22, 2023. Nationally recognized conductors at the convention direct the groups who rehearse for two days and conclude with a performance. Learn more about the event and the guest conductors at: https://www.pmea.net/pmeaall-stateinformation/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.