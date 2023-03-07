Canton High School students to participate in All-State honors music ensembles

(from left) Taran Bellows, Samantha Morgan, and Isaac Fleury will be performing at the PMEA All-State Festival at the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos April 19-22.

 Photo provided

Taran Bellows, Isaac Fleury, and Samantha Morgan reached the highest level a high school musician can achieve by earning a place in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (PMEA) All-State Festival music ensembles. Taran Bellows and Isaac Fleury — All-State Vocal Jazz Ensemble, Samantha Morgan All-State Mixed Chorus

Each year, thousands of high school musicians across the state audition in their geographic area. Individually, students perform for a panel of judges. Student musicians who rank the highest advance to compete against student musicians from other parts of PMEA Regions. The highest-ranking student musicians at the PMEA Region level qualify to perform in one of six Pennsylvania All-State music ensembles.