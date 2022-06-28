Canton hires Martell as Superintendent

CANTON — The final meeting of the Canton School Board in the 2021-2022 school year was a short one but marked with big accomplishment, the hiring of a new Superintendent of Schools.
After six years of serving Canton as its Superintendent, Dr. Eric Briggs resigned in April to serve as the new Superintendent of Schools at South Williamsport School District.
In the weeks after the board accepted his resignation, the hunt was on for a new head of schools. It found someone familiar instead.
Dr. Amy Martell, a former Spanish teacher in Canton High School from 1996 to 2010, was formally hired by the School Board yesterday. Martell has an extensive history working with students in the county. Upon leaving Canton School District she’d gone to work at BLaST Intermediate Unit directing curriculum at Northeast Bradford School District. Martell would go on to serve as Principal of J. Andrew Morrow High School and director of curriculum for Towanda School District, eventually serving as Superintendent there. Martell also served as Superintendent of schools at Troy before going back to BLaST as a curriculum specialist.
Dr. Martell was unable to attend the meeting in person due to prior commitments, though she was in attendance virtually.
The board approved hiring Martell, who’s children attended Canton School District, to a five-year contract.
School Board President Judy Sourbeer thanked outgoing Superintendent Briggs for his six years of service in the district as the gathered board members and citizens gave him a parting round of applause.
