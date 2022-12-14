Canton hires part-time officer, addresses accusations

CANTON — The Canton Borough Council meeting opened its Monday meeting with some clarifications regarding last month’s meeting.
Borough administrator Amy Seeley addressed concerns council member Brian Koval brought up at last month’s meeting. Koval had accused Seeley of violating privacy regulations in regards to his right-to-know requests. Seeley said that the intent behind a right-to-know request is private, and she didn’t disclose that when she informed Mayor Dean Vanderpool of Koval’s requests upon Vanderpool’s asking. Seeley also clarified that she did not provide Vanderpool with official documents but rather just statistics that she typed up personally.
Koval apologized for his mistakes.
Council member Chris Schrader voted “no” in regards to passing end-of-year resolutions. Schrader went on to call the council “corrupt” and accused it and manager Seeley of preventing him from putting new matters on the meeting agenda as part of an agenda to silence him.
“I was told if I had something specific as reviewed by the solicitor, the administrator would put them on the agenda,” Schrader accused, “I responded it is borough business because the council is violating the constitution and their oaths of office.”
Koval backed up Schrader’s accusations, saying he had also been rebuffed when attempting to place items on the agenda. Schrader has repeatedly accused the council at large as well as administrator Seeley, Chief of Police Doug Seeley, and other borough officers of corruption.
Mayor Vanderpool, speaking as head law enforcement officer of the borough, recommended on behalf of the police committee that the borough hire Kyle Weisel as a part time officer to help provide coverage of the town. Weisel is currently Bradford County detective and will be called on as-needed.
“The way I understand he’s coming in when we need him and he won’t be upset when we’re able to hire someone full-time?” asked council member David Preston.
Vanderpool replied that he didn’t believe so, and the hiring is mostly a favor to the borough to help them until they are able to find a full-time officer. Weisel will start at $16.81 per hour.
The borough also voted to approve the expense of $3,326 for drain grates in the garage used by Innes Hose Co. volunteer fire department. Chief Scott May had mentioned at a previous meeting that the grates in the current building were falling apart and becoming a hazard and the department, should it ever move out of the building, would be sure to leave the grates behind.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
