Canton hires part-time officer, addresses accusations

The Canton Borough Council approved hiring a part-time police officer on an as-needed basis, particularly during events or on weekends, at its Dec. 12 meeting.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

CANTON — The Canton Borough Council meeting opened its Monday meeting with some clarifications regarding last month’s meeting.

Borough administrator Amy Seeley addressed concerns council member Brian Koval brought up at last month’s meeting. Koval had accused Seeley of violating privacy regulations in regards to his right-to-know requests. Seeley said that the intent behind a right-to-know request is private, and she didn’t disclose that when she informed Mayor Dean Vanderpool of Koval’s requests upon Vanderpool’s asking. Seeley also clarified that she did not provide Vanderpool with official documents but rather just statistics that she typed up personally.

