Canton holds first board meeting of the new school year

CANTON — The Canton School District’s first school board meeting since class restarted went smoothly, with talks on ESSER spending and personnel.
Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell reported that the welcome back assembly for students was a major success.
“I’ve never seen the gym with so many excited kids. The enthusiasm was infectious,” said Martell.
She also mentioned that the orientation for incoming seventh graders went smoothly, with parents appreciating the efforts to integrate the incoming students into the high school building.
Business Administrator Mark Janone reported the school had received a special round of ESSER funding in the amount of $225,000, marked to be spent specifically on student physical safety and mental health; an amount of $112,000 would go toward physical safety and $113,000 would go toward addressing mental health concerns. Janone explained that each set of funds comes with certain spending requirements the school must use the funds for before spending it in a discretionary manner.
“There’s a literal grid of programs and things we need to spend this on and different tiers,” Janone explained, “So we need to spend on Tier One before we can get to Tier Two projects.”
Janone reported that the only required spending Canton would need to put the money toward to bump it to Tier Two was a School Resource Officer for the physical safety spending and a full time school social worker for the mental health spending. These positions would be created and funded with federal funds until the ESSER money ran out, at which point the district could choose to keep or eliminate the positions.
It was placed on the agenda to allow Janone, Martell, and the district administration to pursue hiring someone for each position and unanimously approved.
The board also voted to approve FFA Chapter field trips to Indianapolis and Harrisburg.
Finally, the board discussed a letter of indemnification with Canton Borough. Such letters are signed between the school district and the borough for the purposes of events such as Homecoming Parade, which is scheduled for Oct. 7.
Janone reported to the board that the borough had included the word “fully” in the letter it sent over to the district for signature. Janone reported that full indemnification, as implied in the letter, would impose too much of a burden on the school district in the event of a liability event. Board member Gary Black also explained that the borough had probably meant not to include the word in the letter.
The board voted to approve Janone signing the letter in the event the language was cleared up.
