A Canton man has pleaded no contest in two cases against him relating to the rapes of multiple juveniles at his horse farm on Graham Road.
Jonathan Roy Wright, 34, of Canton, was originally charged with 156 counts of crime including 31 counts rape, 31 counts statutory sexual assault, one count involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, 31 counts aggravated indecent assault and 31 counts corruption of minors following an investigation that started in July of 2018, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Attorney Brian Gallagher explained that while the charges were originally pressed against Wright in a single case, the case was later split into two cases relating to two separate victims, both of which he pleaded no contest to just before jury trial on Thursday.
Sentencing for Wright is scheduled to take place on Jan. 2, 2020.
