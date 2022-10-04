CANTON — A cool and rainy morning couldn’t stop the 3rd Annual “Fall Tour of the Mountains Adventure Bike Ride” on Saturday.

Organized by the Canton Lions Club, the ride is becoming a new tradition in the town, and coincided with the Pumpkin Festival, being held just a mile down Route 14. This year’s excursion saw close to seventy riders on various motorcycles and dirt bikes congregate at the West Union Street location of Watson Diesel, with owner and Lions Club member Frank Watson spearheading the event.

