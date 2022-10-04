CANTON — A cool and rainy morning couldn’t stop the 3rd Annual “Fall Tour of the Mountains Adventure Bike Ride” on Saturday.
Organized by the Canton Lions Club, the ride is becoming a new tradition in the town, and coincided with the Pumpkin Festival, being held just a mile down Route 14. This year’s excursion saw close to seventy riders on various motorcycles and dirt bikes congregate at the West Union Street location of Watson Diesel, with owner and Lions Club member Frank Watson spearheading the event.
Riders from around northeastern Pennsylvania, and some from as far as Maryland attended the event.
Canton Mayor Dean Vanderpool stopped by as riders congregated, and said the gathering was good for the town.
“We’d hope a lot of these people would come to the Pumpkin festival and patronize local businesses while they’re here enjoying the scenery,” Vanderpool said.
Set to begin at 10 a.m., Saturday’s ride was mapped out to take scenic back roads (some of them unpaved) up over Armenia Mountain to a rendezvous spot in Sylvania on Route 6. There, Lions Club members were busy cooking lunch for the riders.
The guided and marked ride Saturday would total one-hundred and two miles as riders weaved their way over the mountains west of Canton and back to the parking lot, though at the start some riders sped off North and South on Route 14 rather than follow the provided and mapped tour route that headed west.
Participants could camp for free near the Watson Diesel building, while others took advantage of Canton’s local bed and breakfasts and rooms at Jimmy’s Park Hotel.
Saturday night saw a live concert by local musician Logan Route, and Sunday morning saw another scenic ride, this time up Leroy Mountain Road to see the sights of historic Barclay Mountain, its abandoned cemetery, and Sunfish Pond.
The event was supported by the Pennsylvania Trail Rider’s Association and American Motorcycle Association.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
