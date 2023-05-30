Canton impresses at Pennsylvania Envirothon

After winning the county-wide competition earlier this spring, the Canton team at the Pennsylvania Envirothon showed their stuff on the big stage, coming in 4th in the state.
‘Bigfoot Assassins #11’ as their team was named, had spent the last year studying and practicing for the event after coming in a respectable 10th at last years’ state competition. They faced stiff challenges from a number of other schools in April to determine which school would represent Bradford County at states.
The team’s studies both in school and outside it paid off on Wednesday, as they put their skills to the test at Camp Mount Luther in Union County. 62 other counties also sent their best to compete in this year’s competition.
Teams were drilled in their knowledge on the topics of wildlife, aquatics, forestry, and soils/land use. They were able to take the high score in the soils/land use category this year.
The team also had to submit an oral presentation on solar power as part of the competition, and had learned much on the subject by touring local solar installations.
The Bigfoot Assassins #11 will leave behind a legacy of hard work and dedication at Canton, as four of its members will be graduating this year.
They’ll be graduating with a new set of skills and knowledge as they go about the next chapter in their lives.
