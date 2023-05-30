Canton impresses at Pennsylvania Envirothon

The victorious Bigfoot Assassins #11 team consisting of Camille McRoberts, Noah Gibble, Samantha Morgan, Tyler Engel, Lucas Dever, and advisor Tom Hojnowski were able to take 4th place in the Pennsylvania State Envirothon, the highest Canton has ever reached at the state level.

After winning the county-wide competition earlier this spring, the Canton team at the Pennsylvania Envirothon showed their stuff on the big stage, coming in 4th in the state.

‘Bigfoot Assassins #11’ as their team was named, had spent the last year studying and practicing for the event after coming in a respectable 10th at last years’ state competition. They faced stiff challenges from a number of other schools in April to determine which school would represent Bradford County at states.

