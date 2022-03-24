Photos provided by Canton FFA
The Canton kindergarten class spent the past week being visited by Canton FFA members, discussing and learning about plant growth, maple production, and recycling. The week ended with a trip to A Drop in the Bucket maple production in Gillett, Greener Pastures Greenhouse, and the Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority's recycling plant, along with a lunch stop at the Troy fire hall. While at the fire hall, Canton FFA member and volunteer of the Ralston fire hall Tyler Engel shared a little about fire fighting equipment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.