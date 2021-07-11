CANTON BOROUGH — The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce presented its inaugural Canton Downtown Celebration Saturday on Main Street, which was blocked off for the festivities that included, music, vendors and wineries selling their products.
Vendors included concessions for coffee, bubble tea, popcorn, handmade jewelry and fragrances where families and their kids excitedly lined up to try local treats and goods.
Wineries has their own tasting section that adults with wrist bands could enter and try various selections of local wines.
“It’s going way better than what we could have ever dreamed,” said committee Chairman Shane Wilber.
Canton used to host the Wine and Cheese Festival, but the pandemic inspired Wilber to transform that festival into a downtown event where local businesses could be promoted.
He said a lot of planning and preparation went into setting up Saturday’s event, and everything went smoothly.
“My hope is that this inaugural celebration will be small compared to future ones,” he said. “You don’t know how big an event can be without a starting point and that is what this is for us”
Canton Lions Club Administrator Ron Groover sold hot dogs and hamburgers from a stand to raise money for local institutions that his organization supports like the Canton library and swimming pool.
He said sales were good and that he was excited for the Lion’s Club to be in a public event for the first time since 2019.
Music at the event consisted of Chasing Rabbits. Its two members, Lori Barrett and Jude Noldy, played guitar and sang various classic rock and country songs.
When Noldy’s husband passed away two years ago, they immediately started playing together and had their first performance at the former Wine and Cheese Festival.
“The really cool thing about the Twin Tiers is that local musicians support each other, it’s not competitive at all,” said Barrett.
They are even looking to expand the band and said they have room for a drummer, bass and lead guitarist, and keyboardist.
