generic crime

CANTON — A Canton man allegedly committed vehicle theft in Canton Borough on March 4 and now faces felony charges for the offense.

Trevor McKay Schrader, 30, stole a Nissan Altima on West Main Street around 6:50 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

