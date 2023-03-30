CANTON — A Canton man allegedly committed vehicle theft in Canton Borough on March 4 and now faces felony charges for the offense.
Trevor McKay Schrader, 30, stole a Nissan Altima on West Main Street around 6:50 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A witness saw Schrader exit a vehicle in a parking lot near the stolen Altima, according to court documents. Schrader used a battery pack to start the stolen vehicle. The witness confronted him and he allegedly replied “I’m stealing this car.” He proceeded to enter the vehicle and drive away. Schrader eventually brought the vehicle back to its original location around 11:30 p.m. A warrant was issued for Schrader and he was eventually arrested and charged for the incident.
He was arraigned before Judge Jonathan Wilcox on March 13 and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000 bail.
Schrader faces charges that include felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property, summary operating privilege suspended/revoked and felony receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29 at 1 p.m. before Judge Wilcox.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.