CANTON — A Canton man is dead following an accident that occurred around 8:58 p.m. on Aug. 3 on Ellenton Mountain Road in Canton Township.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Edwin Kalmbach, 78, of Canton was walking north on Ellenton Mountain Road when he was struck by a 2003 General Motors Corporation Yukon traveling south on the same road.
Police records state that when officers arrived at the scene Kalmbach had already been transported to Robert Packer Hospital and that police were later notified by medical staff at Robert Packer Hospital that Kalmbach had died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the Yukon remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing, according to police documents. The name of the driver has not been released.
