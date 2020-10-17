Canton man killed in Leroy crash

LEROY — A Canton man died Thursday night after a two vehicle crash on Route 414 in LeRoy Township.
According to Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman, Robert Mitchell Belawske, 58, was killed when the Lincoln Continental he was driving westbound crossed over the road’s centerline for an unknown reason and into the path of a Ford Explorer operated by Brandy Mays.
Carman stated that Belawske was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:44 p.m. Mays, as well as her 7-year-old passenger, were transported to Guthrie Robert Packer hospital with minor injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.