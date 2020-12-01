Canton man makes quarterfinals of Dream Chopper competition, asks community to help give boost to the top

A Canton man has made it to the quarterfinal round of an online contest that could provide him with a custom motorcycle built by Orange County Choppers’ Paul Teutul Sr. and a feature on the cover of Cycle Source magazine.
Brent Hartford, of Canton, is asking for Bradford County’s votes to help in winning a “dream chopper” this Christmas.
Hartford entered the Dream Chopper contest, a competition hosted by members of the television series Orange County Choppers who are giving away a custom built motorcycle to raise money for the Hudson Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, after finding it on Facebook.
Hartford won first place in the first round of the contest, second place in the second round and took first in both the third and fourth round of Dream Chopper. He is currently ranked seventh in the quarter finals.
Though Hartford says he’s never ridden a motorcycle before as he has never had the funds to purchase one, he is a longtime fan of Orange County Choppers and has been motivated by his friend and fellow Canton native Kevin Morgan, who was on the show.
“I’ve watched Orange County Choppers for years,” Hartford said. “(Morgan) designed three Trans Ams and Orange County Choppers designed three bikes to match.”
Hartford explained that what he may lack in motorcycle experience he accounts for in ATV participation, as he has ridden four wheelers since he was young.
If he does claim the Dream Chopper prize, Hartford plans to bring home a trike-style Chopper decked out with the silver and black skull and crossbones logo of his favorite football team, the Las Vegas Raiders.
“I entered because I always had a dream of a custom made Raiders bike,” Hartford commented. “Winning the bike would be amazing.”
Hartford relayed that the support from his community in voting for him in the competition has been encouraging.
The Canton native needs votes now more than ever as the contest gets stiffer.
“The support from family and friends has been amazing. I know times are tough for so many I just can’t ask people to donate ... but with my competition getting donations it’s getting harder and harder,” Hartford said, explaining that there are both free daily votes and votes that can be cast by individuals who make a financial contribution, which is donated to the HVSPCA.
Hartford said that if he does win the Chopper, he will likely ride both locally in benefit rides and down the east coast to visit his mother in Florida.
Hartford highlighted the importance of the contest’s support of the HVSPCA as well, noting that the organization will likely be heavily relied on this year in the midst of many individuals struggling financially.
“I think with the times now donating to the SPCA is important,” Hartford remarked. “Now more than ever with people struggling to find work, deciding to pay bills and feed family a lot more animals will find themselves in a shelter.”
Individuals can vote for Hartford at www.dreamchopper.com/2020/brent-hartford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.