Canton meal distribution program to likely end as of graduation

CANTON — Canton Area School District officials have announced that the warrior’s meal distribution program will likely end at graduation.
Canton Area School District Business Manager Mark Jannone explained that the district has been providing all Canton students with free meals, including operating meal pickups sometimes several days a week throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, during a Canton Area School District Board of Education meeting on Thursday.
Jannone stated that as the federal government has loosened restrictions on meal programs, Canton has recently transitioned from working through the National School Lunch Program to providing meals to students via the Summer Seamless Option.
Due to operating through the Summer Seamless Option program, Canton has recently been able to provide free meals to their students for Saturdays as well as weekdays and will soon begin offering meals for Sundays as well, according to Jannone.
Jannone noted however that he believes the district’s meal distribution programs will completely stop at the end of the 2020/2021 school year.
While the district is unsure if the Canton Area Ministerium is planning to provide free meals to students during the summer, Jannone stated that they have done so in the past.
