Canton moves to virtual learning prior to Thanksgiving

CANTON — Canton Area School District will be learning virtually through Dec. 4.
After a meeting on Saturday, Canton Area School District’s administrative team has decided that Canton buildings will be closed to students until after Thanksgiving.
In a call to guardians and an update on the school’s website, Canton Area School District Superintendent Eric Briggs announced that after the school saw one student and a staff member diagnosed with COVID-19 last week and “out of an abundance of caution” the district will move to remote learning until after the holiday.
Students and staff reported to schools Monday to collect their devices before a dismissal at 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday will serve as a full day of remote learning and students will have a half day of remote learning on Wednesday, according to Briggs.
“The district is aware of the inconvenience this causes the families and students of our district,” Briggs stated. “Our hope is through this proactive approach, we will be able to more positively impact the health and safety of our students as we move forward this winter.”
Briggs reminded Canton families that students will also have virtual learning days from Wednesday, Dec. 2 until Friday, Dec. 4 and that all Canton athletics and extracurricular activities will be suspended until Monday, Dec. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.