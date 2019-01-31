Further details have been released regarding charges pressed against Joshua Robert Gleco, 27 of Montoursville, a Canton police officer accused of sexual abuse of children after an alleged relationship with a minor.
According to Bradford County Court documents, Gleco has been charged with four counts of sexual abuse of children, a felony of the third degree, three counts of interception, disclosure or use of wire electronic or oral communication, a third degree felony and one count of corruption of minors.
The affidavit of probable cause states that an investigation of Gleco began in May of 2018 after reports that he was having sex with a 16-year-old juvenile and was seen kissing them at least twice.
Court documents show that on June 7 a search warrant to seize and search Gleco’s phone was signed and on June 21 Gleco performed a voluntary interview with Pennsylvania State Police where he told them he met the victim “while in performance of his job as a Canton Borough Police Officer” and became friendly with their family, even staying at their home regularly.
Gleco rejected accusations of inappropriate contact with the victim and told police he was fulfilling an “older brother” role to the victim, denying allegations of any sexual contact or kissing the victim, according to court records.
Court documents state that the investigation “slowed considerably” until early January when police were notified of results of a forensic examination of Gleco’s phone which recovered multiple images of Gleco kissing the victim on the mouth and dozens of illegally recorded phone calls and six images listed as suspected child pornography.
After a search warrant allowing further investigation in “wiretap violations and child pornography” hundreds of deleted messages, text messages, Snapchat messages, recorded phone calls and six images of suspected child pornography were found.
Among recorded conversations, court documents show Gleco had recorded calls with local businesses, agencies, offices and individuals who “appear to have no reason to believe they are being recorded” including calls with Bradford County Children and Youth Services and Blaise Alexander Auto Dealership.
Court records state multiple phone calls between Gleco and the victim were also found on his phone where he was heard not speaking as an “older brother” role but instead is heard speaking of the victim in a lewd manner and talking about the investigation.
Medical professionals certified in child abuse viewed the six images suspected to be child pornography and concluded that all subjects involved were “most likely children under the age of 18” and that four images were with “reasonable medical certainty” of children under the age of 18, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Gleco was arraigned on Jan. 29 with bail set at $200,000 and has a hearing scheduled for Feb. 6 before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
