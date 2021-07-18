Canton officials confront councilman’s allegations against them

CANTON BOROUGH — Public officials confronted Councilman Chris Schrader and his past allegations against them at the Canton Borough Council meeting on July 12.
At the previous council meeting, Schrader said Code Enforcement Officer John Raub should not have spoken at a past police meeting because he is an employee in a different section of the borough.
Schrader believed Raub’s behavior at the meeting was unprofessional when Raub allegedly called him a moron.
At the Monday meeting, Raub confronted Schrader on his previous remarks regarding that police meeting.
“He complains that I was in a police committee meeting as a private citizen and that as a non-resident I had no business speaking,” said Raub. “However, matters of public concern when it comes to elected officials are everyone’s business.”
Raub addressed the topic of issuing tickets to the WIP property, which has been a source of contention due to it being left uncared for in previous years leading to unruly brush and trash there.
Issuing tickets to the property would create more conflict and a long legal process that would ultimately cost taxpayers’ money, according to Raub.
Raub described ticketing, as one tool in a very large toolbox and that issuing them is not always the right solution.
“Just because I have a hammer does not make everything a nail,” he said.
In the last council meeting, Schrader accused Administrator/Treasurer Amy Seeley of getting council members to change their motions on past decisions and that she allegedly scheduled meetings when he was unable to be there due to his work hours.
He also accused Seeley of an alleged retaliation at a primary election event on May 18 when an election official accused him of shouting obscenities at voters.
It was later discovered to be a different individual who made the obscenities, which prompted Schrader to allege Seeley orchestrated the accusation.
Seeley denied all of the accusations at the June meeting.
At the Monday meeting, Raub asked Police Chief Doug Seeley about Schrader accusing Seeley of ordering the destruction of evidence without proper paperwork or procedures, which Seeley has previously denied and said he followed all proper protocols and oversaw the destruction as it was handled by two borough employees.
Councilman David Groover has alleged that while he was an employee of the Canton Borough Street Department, Seeley had him destroy evidence that included drugs and drug paraphernalia by smashing it with machinery and throwing it away in a dumpster.
Groover claimed that it was done in a “very improperly” manner and that he should not have handled it without a court order.
Seeley stated that the District Attorney’s office told him that once a defendant is sentenced and serves their time then he has the right to get rid of items from a case.
He said he recently met with a Bradford County detective who advised him that what he did was legal.
According to the Code of Federal Regulations’s Title 21 for the Food and Drug Administration, on-site destruction procedures of controlled substances should be handled or observed by two employees of the registrant until the substance is rendered non-retrievable.
“Chris, if you are so sure that Doug committed a crime, how come you have not gone to the State Police yet?” asked Raub.
Before the executive session started, Schrader stated that he had a lot to say.
Council President Michael Shultz asked if his comments would require a motion at the end and when Schrader replied probably not, the council voted to go into executive session.
“Your items are not on the agenda,” said Shultz.
“There seems to be this wrong idea that any of you are my boss and can tell me when or where or how to speak,” said Schrader.
After the executive session, Schrader read David Groover’s letter of resignation from the borough council.
In the letter, Groover thanked the “honest decent people who have been supportive over the last few years” and that he once had a positive view of the council.
Groover wrote that he felt alleged “lies and manipulation I’ve encountered this past year” changed his opinion.
“Some of the actions as of late have been shameful and disgraceful. As a result, I no longer wish to be associated with this institution,” he wrote.
The council proceeded to accept his resignation.
“I only wish that he would have shown up for the past few months and possibly resigned on his own,” said Shultz.
Schrader asked Schultz if he was not being allowed to use his freedom of speech.
Schultz replied that everybody else on the council turns in their concerns ahead of time to be put on the agenda.
“You can do the same thing to afford us the opportunity to read your stuff and research it,” said Schultz.
