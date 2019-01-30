Canton Borough Police Officer Joshua Robert Gleco, 27, has been charged with four counts of felony sexual abuse of children, three counts of felony wiretap violation and one count of misdemeanor corruption of minors after incidents spanning from June 1, 2017 until June 6, 2018, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gleco allegedly began an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile he met “in performance of his duties as a Canton Borough Police Officer.”
Police records state that as part of the investigation Gleco’s cell phone was seized and found to have images “deemed to be child pornography,” images of Gleco and the victim engaging in “inappropriate interaction,” calls with the juvenile victim containing lewd and sexually explicit language and “dozens” of illegally recorded phone conversations with area individuals, businesses and agencies.
Gleco will be arraigned before District Magistrate Larry Hurley. No further information was released at this time.
