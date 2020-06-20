Canton pool opening soon - with restrictions

CANTON — Canton pool will soon be open for splish splashing – but will look slightly different this year than ever before.
While the Canton pool has been closed thus far this summer due to restrictions relating to COVID-19, Canton Borough Council announced during its meeting Monday that the pool is expected to open as early as today, or early next week, after repairs, resealing and painting is complete.
With Bradford County in the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan, the Canton pool will be open to the public but will restrict guests to a 50% capacity both in the water and surrounding the pool area.
Canton pool will also only allow patrons from Bradford County and Canton Area School District to attend.
Canton officials stated that no year long passes will be sold for summer 2020, but instead a punch card that allows 10 pool visits will be sold for $15.
