Canton pool will not open in 2023

CANTON — Staffing shortages fueled debate and led to a tough decision in Canton Monday.
During recreation reports, Borough Administrator Amy Seeley reported to the council that, despite her best efforts, the borough did not have enough lifeguards committed to working the War Memorial Pool for the 2023 season.
“I have one manager and two lifeguards and that is not enough to keep the pool open full time,” Seeley informed the group.
This led to discussions on alternatives the borough could pursue. The cost of opening the pool and keeping it in good condition throughout the season while only being open part-time was debated. Several council members noted that the borough would likely be unable to sell season passes to the pool if it were only open some of the time. Sales of passes has historically been a key source of revenue to offset the costs of the pool.
“With the cost of running electric and the chlorine we’d go from running a $20-30,000 loss to potentially a $40,000 loss if we only had it open part time,” Seeley said.
Others agreed that such an expense would be too much cost for the borough to shoulder. The pool staying closed this summer would not affect programs and grants at the rest of the park.
It was ultimately agreed to let the pool stay closed this season, with the hope that more individuals looking for summer work would come forward for the paid lifeguard positions next year.
Police Reports
June 8 is the expected graduation date of the borough’s first Act 120 officer from the Mansfield Police Academy. The other two applicants are starting their terms in the academy this month.
“Hopefully by next meeting we’ll be plus one police officer,” reported council president Michael Schultz.
Street ReportsHead of Canton Street Department Dave Wilson reported that the borough’s street sweeper is beyond repair and the borough will have to make do without until arrangements can be made. Fire Chief Scott May informed Wilson that Innes Hose Company can spray down the town square next to First Citizens Community Bank to clean it for Canton’s Downtown Celebration on July 8.
Wilson also asked that the borough look to purchase a hot water pressure washer to clean township equipment.
“It’s something I believe we should have for the longevity of the equipment as far as grease and oil buildup is concerned,” Wilson said.
Wilson had priced an Easy-Kleen model on Amazon that cost roughly $3,000, though a hose reel and special wand would likely be needed as well, raising the price.
Council member Brett Neeley suggested Wilson look to AJ’s Outdoor Power Equipment in Mansfield to compare prices on similar models. Neeley noted that at his work they use power washers from AJ’s and they work very well in tough conditions.
Council member George Jennings put forward a motion setting a $5,000 limit on a purchase, and dictating that Wilson get final approval of a purchase from Councilman David Preston and administrator Seeley.
Misc.
Council president Schultz wished to remind those gathered that the borough’s polling place was moved to the Canton Chamber of Commerce building between the town square and Jim’s Sporting Goods on State Route 414. The primary for many local offices is May 16.
Canton School District’s graduation ceremony and accompanying parade is scheduled for June 2.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.