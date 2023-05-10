Canton pool will not open in 2023

The War Memorial Pool in Canton will likely remain closed through the 2023 summer season due to insufficient lifeguards. Council members stressed that the pool would open again next year if they got enough interest in working at the pool.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

CANTON — Staffing shortages fueled debate and led to a tough decision in Canton Monday.

During recreation reports, Borough Administrator Amy Seeley reported to the council that, despite her best efforts, the borough did not have enough lifeguards committed to working the War Memorial Pool for the 2023 season.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.