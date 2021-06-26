CANTON BOROUGH — Wine, good food, music and dancing are making their way to Canton’s Main Street for the first ever Canton Downtown Celebration taking place on July 10.
For years, the Wine & Cheese Festival served as a premier attraction for Canton and people looking for a summertime community gathering.
However, the pandemic made festival organizers think of ways to innovate the festival and bring it closer to the borough while also being safe.
As its own event, the Wine & Cheese Festival is no more. However, many of its elements will live on as a key feature of the newer festival that is the Canton Downtown Celebration.
“The pandemic allowed us to keep the tradition of a festival but move it into more of a centralized location,” said Shane Wilber, committee chairman of the festival. “We look forward to a new chapter and starting a new tradition in town.”
The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce will be overseeing the celebration as part of its mission to support local businesses.
“That will be emphasized in this year’s celebration and businesses can reap the benefits of having a bigger crowd in town,” said Wilber.
In the tradition of the former Wine & Cheese Festival, the downtown celebration will display wine tastings and multiple food vendors that includes various cheeses and dairy products.
“We are looking at a pretty good line up of vendors and it’s really coming into its own,” said Wilber.
To stay updated, Wilbur recommends people follow the Canton Downtown Celebration’s Facebook page.
“You will be seeing more updates as the festival draws near,” he said. “We will also have giveaways on the radio, so keep listening to local radio stations.”
According to the Canton Chamber of Commerce’s website, Main Street will be blocked off for the festival’s various attractions.
A block dance from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. will conclude the event, according to the celebration’s Facebook page.
“People are looking forward to get out and spend time with friends and family,” said Wilber. “What better way to do that then out in the sunshine and enjoying a day together.”
