Canton Pumpkin Festival arrives

CANTON — A beloved Canton area festival that ushers in autumn and provides seasonal fun is finally here for everyone to enjoy.
The Pumpkin Festival begins Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. on the Canton Fireman’s Fairgrounds, located on Springbrook Drive. The two day festival will include hours Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Attendees can expect to see more than 125 vendors offering a variety of crafts, entertainment and food. Specifically, there will be vendors selling items such as homemade crafts, home decor, wooden furniture, ceramics, beauty products and jewelry. There will also be wine and hard cider tastings for adults. Entertainment will include wood carving and blacksmith demonstrations.
Free entertainment on Saturday will take place on the main stage and consist of Electric Sunshine from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and performers from Melinda’s School of Dance at 2 p.m. On Sunday, local musician Logan Route will perform for festival attendees.
The event is organized every year by the Innes Hose Company and serves as a staple of the Canton area community, according to Jodie Bardo, treasurer for the fire company.
The Pumpkin Festival was started 19 years ago by local resident Sue Baker in her yard in an effort to give back to the community, according to Bardo.
“As it grew with vendors, she decided to move it to the Canton fairgrounds,” Bardo said. “As she got older, she asked our fire company if we wanted to take over the festival and we did in 2010. We have grown the festival from a few vendors to over 125 of them.”
“We continue to give back to the community as what she had started the festival for in the first place”
Admission will consist of a donation at the gate, which will go back into the community through various outreach programs, she stated.
“I think we are one of the few volunteer organizations that gives back to the degree that we give back,” Bardo said. “We give back several thousand dollars in a year’s time through the Pumpkin Festival to outreach programs.”
Bardo is happy to help her local community in any way possible. Last year, the fire company helped out teachers of Canton Area Elementary School when they requested items, such as bottles, masks, tissues and hand sanitizer for the students.
“We also had a hat and glove outreach where we gave every child from kindergarten to sixth grade a hat and glove,” she said.
Other activities include providing smoke alarms to those that do not have one, and a summer lunch program with support to the Fresh Express food pantry.
The Innes Hose Company runs an average of 400 to 500 dispatched calls per year, Bardo stated.
Although the fire company engages in a lot of hard work, it also finds moments to create and partake in community events like the Pumpkin Festival, Bardo expressed.
“I really enjoy seeing everybody come through the gate, not only to support all of the vendors and the fire department, but it’s like Old Home Day,” she said. “Everybody visits with family and friends and you see a lot of reconnections every year.”
