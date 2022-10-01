Canton Pumpkin Festival arrives

The Pumpkin Festival begins today at 10 a.m. on the Canton Fireman’s Fairgrounds located on Springbrook Drive. Pictured are attendees from 2019’s festival.

 Review File Photo

CANTON — A beloved Canton area festival that ushers in autumn and provides seasonal fun is finally here for everyone to enjoy.

The Pumpkin Festival begins Saturday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. on the Canton Fireman’s Fairgrounds, located on Springbrook Drive. The two day festival will include hours Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

