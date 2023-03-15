Canton reaches agreement with part-time Act 120 officer

CANTON — Canton Borough has been looking for some time to add additional staff to its police department, anticipating the retirement of longtime police chief Doug Seeley. In that pursuit, Mayor Dean Vanderpool brought news to Monday’s Borough Council meeting.
Vanderpool reported that the council’s Police Committee, comprising himself, Bob Johnson and David Preston, met with Lacey Castle, who is interested in working for the borough as a part-time police officer.
“She’s from Canton. She understands it’s for a part-time position, and we’d like to recommend her for the position,” Vanderpool reported.
Castle is currently enrolled in the state Act 120 program, allowing her to work for the borough as she attends a police academy. She’s currently enrolled at the academy at Mansfield University, with plans to receive her certification in November. Castle will be paid $15.50 per hour for work in the borough while she attends the academy.
Borough resident Scott May asked the council to clarify that they weren’t hiring too many potential employees through the Act 120 program. Borough Secretary Amy Seeley noted that the borough has the budget for up to three officers that could be hired upon receiving their certification.
“It took a little while but I think we’re gonna end up where we want to be,” Council President Michael Schultz explained.
Head of the borough street department Dave Wilson was asked to give the council an update on the borough’s street sweeper.
“When it’s raining we can use it, the water pumps are totally gone out of it,” Wilson reported, “I’ve got 80% vacuum because a seal is out of it.”
Wilson also noted that a bearing in the machine is “getting loud” but he couldn’t say what it would cost to replace it and any damage around it.
Councilors discussed their options, noting that the emergency maneuver would be to contract Northern Tier Solid Waste to sweep the streets. Seeley expected that hiring the job out would cost around $1800. Wilson said new brushes and gutter brooms for the machine would cost about $1500 and may last all year.
The council decided to allow the purchase of new brushes and brooms for the sweeper, and would begin exploring replacements for the machine for next year.
Council member Brett Neeley was originally marked absent at the start of the meeting, though he was attending virtually over video call. Business Administrator Seeley noted that if the council adopt a policy allowing for the participation via telecommunications it would allow council members to still attend if they were caught up at work or home with illness.
The council ultimately voted to approve the policy unanimously, after which Neeley was able to fully participate in the meeting. The policy notes that a quorum must be reached in-person at meetings still, to make sure enough councilors are present at meetings.
The borough spring cleanup is the week of May 15. Council member George Jennings noted that the price of hauling away trash at the cleanup has gone up. Dave Wilson also suggested that the borough raise its fee from $60 per truckload to $70 per truckload in order to cover costs. The council approved the rate increase.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.