Canton reaches agreement with part-time Act 120 officer

Canton has been searching for new officers, finding candidates in Clint Vermilya, Austin Dibble, and Lacey Castle.

CANTON — Canton Borough has been looking for some time to add additional staff to its police department, anticipating the retirement of longtime police chief Doug Seeley. In that pursuit, Mayor Dean Vanderpool brought news to Monday’s Borough Council meeting.

Vanderpool reported that the council’s Police Committee, comprising himself, Bob Johnson and David Preston, met with Lacey Castle, who is interested in working for the borough as a part-time police officer.

