Canton residents prepare to jingle in the Christmas spirit with new town event

CANTON — Members of the Canton community have kicked off an idea to make the town more “merry and bright” with a new Christmas festival this winter.
Canton Borough Council member Lynette Ambruch announced that the event is in early stages during a Canton Borough Council meeting on Monday.
Ambruch explained that a number of Canton residents have decided to introduce an outdoor holiday event that could grow to be something like the “Dickens of a Christmas” festival in Wellsboro.
“We can’t start out that big but with everything that is going on the town needs something to look forward to, to participate in that everyone can participate in,” she said.
Ambruch called on local businesses, crafters and vendors to participate and said the organization team hopes that businesses will decorate their windows and “everybody will put up lights” to “make the town look happy.”
The councilwoman commented that though “there’s a lot of unhappiness right now,” the Christmas festival can help locals “look forward to Christmas.”
“Let’s try to start something good and positive for our community, by our community,” she stated.
Ambruch encouraged any individuals interested in helping to plan the event, with ideas for the event or who may have ideas for a name for the event to contact her through the Canton Borough office, which can be reached at (570) 673-5700.
Meetings to organize the event will be held later this year once details of the festival are solidified, according to Ambruch.
