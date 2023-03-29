Canton Rialto announces Super Mario Bros. debut giveaway

Children age 18 and under will have the chance to win a Nintendo Switch and two Mario Bros. games when they attend the Super Mario Bros. movie between April 7 and April 16 at the Rialto.

CANTON — Moviegoers in the Canton area are in for a treat next weekend, as it will mark the first time the Rialto Theatre will be showing a movie on its debut.

Theater manager Bridget Callahan was able to announce the good news along with a special twist: anyone under the age of 18 who comes to a showing of The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be entered into a special drawing.

