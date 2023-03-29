Canton Rialto announces Super Mario Bros. debut giveaway

CANTON — Moviegoers in the Canton area are in for a treat next weekend, as it will mark the first time the Rialto Theatre will be showing a movie on its debut.
Theater manager Bridget Callahan was able to announce the good news along with a special twist: anyone under the age of 18 who comes to a showing of The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be entered into a special drawing.
“We’ll be giving out a new Nintendo Switch along with two Mario Bros. games,” Callahan reported.
The giveaway is the conclusion of extensive work by the community, Callahan said. Local sponsors such as Canton Lanes, Moore’s Trucking, First Citizens Community Bank, Thompson’s Apparel, Aif’s Distributor, and Pepper’s Funeral Home all contributed funds for the prize.
Any viewer age 18 and under who comes to see Super Mario Bros. can enter the drawing, and can enter again with each viewing of the movie. The drawing will happen after the final showing on April 16, and participants don’t need to be present to win, according to Callahan.
“We’re going to record the drawing after the theater is cleaned up and will post it once the winner has been contacted,” she said.
Callahan said being able to show a movie on its debut weekend is “a pretty big deal” and isn’t something the Rialto has been able to do since coming under ownership of Rekindle the Spirit, Inc. in 2021. The first showing is Friday, April 7 at 7 p.m.
More showtimes over the two weekends can be found at cantonrialto.org. Sunday showings are open caption for viewers that are hard of hearing.
That’s not the only place moviegoers can find the listings for the Rialto, however. Callahan was also able to announce to the community that the Rialto is now listed on popular movie listing website Fandango.com.
“That will be a huge help to getting the word out about our theater,” Callahan explained, jubilated. “Visitors to our area will be able to search online ‘movies in Canton’ and our listings will come up near the top.”
While getting listed on Fandango took months, Callahan said it would be worth it to better reach out to visiting hunters and vacationers who bring their families to the area. She explained that getting the word out even to the theater’s community at-large can prove challenging.
“Just the other day we hosted a birthday party and someone asked when we’re going to show movies again. I told her we have been for over a year,” she recounted.
Callahan explained that big events, like the upcoming debut and giveaway, are a good way to remind people that the theater is still here, and much more convenient for families than packing up and traveling to a larger theater. The live events held at the theater such as live bands, talent shows, and standup comedians regularly fill the theater’s seats.
The next big event will be a collaboration with the Bradford County United Way. The event, titled “Everything is Better with Chocolate (and Wine) at the Movies” will be a celebration of the United Way’s 45th anniversary, and the Rialto’s 1st anniversary under new management.
Those wishing to attend that event can purchase tickets at unitedwaybradfordcounty.org or in person at Schoonover’s Plumbing and Heating in Canton.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
