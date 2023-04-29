Canton Rialto

April marked a new turn for the Rialto Theater, hosting movie openings paired with gift giveaways.

 Review File Photo

CANTON — The Rialto Theater in Canton took a big risk at the beginning of April. For the first time since it came under the management of Rekindle the Spirit, it was hosting a movie opening.

The fact is the theater’s live performances such as talent shows, blues bands, and standup comedy specials had filled a lot more seats than the theater’s weekend movie showings. But theater manager Bridget Callahan was willing to take the risk, opening The Super Mario Bros. Movie and pairing it with a Nintendo Switch giveaway after partnering with several generous community members.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.