CANTON — It’s School Director Recognition Month in Pennsylvania, and some students wanted the Canton school board to know their efforts are appreciated.
During Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell’s report at the board meeting on Thursday, she presented the board with videos made by area students. First up, second graders at Canton Area Elementary School took turns reading reasons they were grateful for the school board.
“Thank you for supporting us,” one student said.
“I’m grateful for the time the school board puts in and for hiring all our teachers,” another read from their handwritten sheet.
“Thank you for giving us yummy lunches every day,” drew laughs from the gathered members.
Eighth graders appeared in the second set of videos, giving a news segment in English and Spanish.
“Etta tarde se esperan nubes y apreciación” one student confidently spoke, while her fellow news anchor translated, “This afternoon you can expect clouds and a 100% chance of appreciation.”
Mrs. Cindy Dewey, representing the Canton Area Education Association, also wished to thank the board for what they do.
Martell closed out her report that seven students had been accepted by Commonwealth University for the coming school year, though none had officially committed yet.
The board would go on to formally accept the retirement of Peggy Guzik, an administrative assistant who served the school district for more than 23 years.
Mr. Tom Holland said “I’m gonna miss her,” and Martell considered her “an anchor. The heart of the school district.”
Holland also wished to acknowledge the efforts of Ag teacher Tom Hojnowski.
“He’s got the Ag kids down at the farm show right now and they’re all doing so well, one of them sang the national anthem there. He’s done a fantastic job with these kids and he’s invaluable,” Holland said.
Hojnowski will be giving the board a full report on the Canton FFA chapter’s very busy January at the next school board meeting, scheduled for Feb. 9.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
