Canton school board approves 2022-2023 budget, no tax increase

CANTON BOROUGH — The Canton Area School District’s Board of Education approved its 2022-2023 budget Thursday, which features no tax increases.
This marks the third year in a row that the school district will have no tax increases, according to Superintendent Eric Briggs.
“It was a relatively seamless process this year,” said Briggs. “It’s always nice to know that the board is very supportive of the administrative direction that we are going in.”
The budget consists of expenditures equaling $20,155,125 and revenues of $18,433,370. Tax levies include the earned income tax of a 1% levy, the real estate transfer tax will be 1%, the per capita tax per school code 679 will be $5 per person and the per capita tax act 511 is a $10 per person levy.
Payments will be made as a three month installment plan, due on August 31, September 30 and October 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.