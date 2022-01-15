The Canton School Board updated the district’s Health and Safety Plan Thursday.
Superintendent Dr. Eric Briggs asserted that the plan “for the most part is in direct alignment with the CDC.” But there are two exceptions, students who have a close contact with someone who is positive with COVID do not have to isolate at home so long as the students remain asymptomatic, but they will be required to quarantine at school and wear a mask for a 10-day period. Students who have a household close contact must isolate for five days and then may come to school under quarantine for five days, and then must wear a mask for five additional days after the quarantine period ends. Outside of these conditions wearing masks is now considered voluntary for students. Under the plan, fully vaccinated individuals who remain asymptomatic may return to school regardless of testing status. The plan was passed with full board approval.
In other business, board member Scott May recommended the district look into raising its minimum wage – currently $10 per hour – at some point in the future, stating that rate is “barely a living wage anymore and McDonalds employees make more.”
The next school board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Feb. 10 in the high school library.
