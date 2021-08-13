Canton School Board approves new student admission policy

CANTON BOROUGH — The Canton Area School Board of Education approved a revised policy for student admission at their meeting on Thursday in the Canton Junior/Senior High School Library.
Potential students with a fifth birthday between Sept. 2-30 can become eligible for kindergarten, while children born Oct. 1 or afterwards would not be eligible.
For early admission eligibility, parents need to send a letter of intent to have their child assessed before April 1 of the prior school year, according to Superintendent Dr. Eric Briggs.
Once the request is received, children born between Sept. 2-30 will have an evaluation by the school psychologist and then a determination will be made by a team of individuals.
For COVID-19 prevention, Briggs stated that the school district’s health and safety plan will have optional face coverings for all students and staff, while the federal mandate for wearing face coverings on public transportation will be followed.
The school district will promote vaccinations among teachers, staff, family and eligible students and indoor masking will be encouraged regardless of vaccination status.
Briggs also stated that health and safety videos detailing what to expect for the school year and the first day of school will be available on the school district’s website for the public to watch.
Staff will return on August 23 for new teacher inductions and students will have their first day of school on Thursday, August 26.
The next board meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.
