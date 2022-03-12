Canton school board approves roofing project

CANTON BOROUGH — The Canton Area School District is a few steps closer towards a major roofing project for their school buildings.
The school district’s board of education authorized Business Manager Mark Jannone to enter into a contract with Tremco Roofing for a roof restoration of the junior/senior high and elementary schools.
“There are sections of wet installation that needs to be cut out and replaced,” said Jannone. “With the acquisition of ESSER funds, we can utilize this to lessen the impact on the taxpayers.”
The project would be paid for using $1.5 million of ESSER funds, $500,000 from their capital projects account and the rest out of their fund balance, according to Jannone.
He stated that both roofs are in disrepair and should be restored at least within the next few years. ESSER funds will free up local money in their fund balance, said Jannone.
“We’ve been working with the district for about six months doing diagnostics and assessing the roof,” said Randy Kline, a representative from Tremco Roofing, at the meeting.
He described how the roof project would be done through the KPN process, which he said is a cooperative that offers school districts construction projects at a discounted rate. He stated that 350 schools in Pennsylvania have utilized it and the upcoming project would have complete job site management.
Kline said his company would like to start in early May and hopes to have it completed before students return for the new school year in late August.
