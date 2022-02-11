Canton School Board discusses potential roof work

CANTON – Roofs were a big topic of discussion at the Thursday meeting of the Canton School District.
Business Manager Mark Janone informed the school board that he had nuclear testing done on the roofs of the elementary and high schools. The testing was able to sense areas of the roof where the underlying insulation had gotten wet, indicating that the area of the roof is in need of repair. Janone advised the board to act sooner rather than later to fix the issues with the roofs.
“Right now we can just do a roof restoration project and fix the trouble spots. If we wait five or six years and try and milk it out for as much time as possible, we’ll have to do a full roof project.”
Janine advised the board that following new compliance guidelines for installing a full new roof would raise the cost of the construction considerably.
Board member Eric Anderson asked if Janone had a ballpark estimate for what a restoration would cost.
“We were hoping Tremco would be here to give a presentation on a prospective project, but roofing contractors haven’t been able to fully assess the roofs due to weather.” Janone replied. “My estimate based on the nuclear testing indicates the project would cost $1 million for the elementary school and $1.2 million for the high school.”
Board member Tom Resavage asked how much ESSER III money the district had left, to which Janone replied they had roughly $1.5 million.
“ESSER can’t pay for a roof, so I would suggest we put our remaining ESSER funds toward paying employee benefits, which it can pay for.” Janone proposed, “Then the money saved from that would go toward the roof project.”
Janone also informed the board that they have roughly $500,000 in funds that were going to go into Capital Reserve Funds for just such an occasion that can be put toward the project, meaning the district would only need an additional $100,000 to $200,000 for the project. The costs are also dependent on how long the district would want the roofs under warranty. The ballpark estimate was for a roof that would be warrantied for 15 years.
Tremco is expected to have all the data they need to present a project to the board by the Mar. 10 meeting.
