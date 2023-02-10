Canton School Board hears student presentation

Canton FFA members were able to outline all the events and fundraisers the participate in during the school year to the Canton School Board Thursday.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

While a school board is responsible for approving the formation of student organizations, they don’t always get to see the accomplishments of those students in the organizations; the Feb. 9 meeting of the Canton school board afforded members just such an opportunity.

Several of the student leaders of the Canton chapter of the National FFA Organization narrated a powerpoint presentation to the gathered board members showcasing the various events the chapter participates in each year.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.