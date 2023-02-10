Canton School Board hears student presentation

While a school board is responsible for approving the formation of student organizations, they don’t always get to see the accomplishments of those students in the organizations; the Feb. 9 meeting of the Canton school board afforded members just such an opportunity.
Several of the student leaders of the Canton chapter of the National FFA Organization narrated a powerpoint presentation to the gathered board members showcasing the various events the chapter participates in each year.
After a summer of attending the state FFA convention and volunteering at the Troy Fair, the students began the school year raising various critters. Board member Tom Resavage asked for clarification when they mentioned growing brook trout.
“You said you got the fish eggs in the mail?” Resavage asked, bemused.
“We thought it was caviar when it came in,” answered Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell.
The chapter would also receive fertilized chicken eggs through the mail, raising them up to full-sized hens that they butchered prior to Thanksgiving.
Members also discussed attending the Mid-Winter Convention at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, where several seniors received their Keystone Degrees — the highest degree given to members at the state level.
The students will fill the spring with competitions including forestry, dairy judging, and public speaking before competing in the county Envirothon. Students will then end back where they started, with the State Convention hosted at Penn State in June.
Board members were impressed with the professionalism of the young members, giving them a round of applause when the presentation ended.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.