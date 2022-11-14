Canton School Board moves policy adjustments forward

The Canton School Board will hold its reorganization meeting Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.

CANTON — The Canton School Board heard a report on the school’s public image at its November meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell reported to the board that she and teams at the schools had been working to increase the school’s public image.

