Canton School Board moves policy adjustments forward

CANTON — The Canton School Board heard a report on the school’s public image at its November meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell reported to the board that she and teams at the schools had been working to increase the school’s public image.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
CANTON — The Canton School Board heard a report on the school’s public image at its November meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell reported to the board that she and teams at the schools had been working to increase the school’s public image.
“We’re always looking for new and creative ways to maintain a positive public image at Canton Area School District,” Martell informed the board that, “having a positive expression in this community is critical to the success of our district.”
Martell highlighted the school’s use of the AllCall system in reaching out to parents. She noted that the system can also send emails with attachments or text messages when that communication is more appropriate.
The majority of the meeting though, was dedicated to policy work.
Martell explained “I came in and we really have three books of employee policy and we’re looking to consolidate all those down into one.”
Martell noted that some policies are listed twice or contradict each other throughout the books, and this would streamline them. Seven policies were deleted or retired for reasons such as this. Twenty policies were approved for a first reading and nine were approved for a second reading. Martell explained that there was minimal change to any of the policies and they were all approved with unanimous support. Denny Sourbeer was absent from the proceedings.
The next school board meeting will be a reorganization meeting Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. in the high school library.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.