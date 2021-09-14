CANTON BOROUGH — The Canton Area School District’s Board of Education decided to move forward with the implementation of a mask mandate during their meeting last Thursday.
The district will enforce the mask mandate because it is a response to the Department of Health’s order to wear masks in school buildings, said Briggs.
About 16 citizens discussed their opinions on the school district’s health and safety plan and its face covering mandate, with some expressing their desire to defy the order, said Briggs.
“Our community shared their beliefs and provided opinions on how they feel about the mask mandate,” said Superintendent Eric Briggs. “They offered questions to the board and myself, of which we are currently working through to provide valuable insight.”
Briggs said that he was pleased overall with the dialogue that occurred at the meeting.
“The school board of directors listened to this feedback and will be providing answers to their questions in the near future,” he said.
Governor Tom Wolf issued the statewide mandate in a press release on Aug. 31 where he stated that “the Delta variant is highly transmissible and dangerous to the unvaccinated, many of whom are children too young to receive the vaccine. Requiring masks in schools will keep our students safer and in the classroom, where we all want them to be.”
The Delta variant is responsible for 92 percent of current COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania and is more contagious that the original COVID-19 strain, according to the press release. The order took effect in K-12 school buildings throughout the commonwealth on Sept. 7.
“Since July when schools first began discussing health and safety plans, Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 caseload has increased from less than 300 a day to more than 3,000 a day – with cases among school aged children increasing by more than 11,000 in the last month, and by more than 79,000 from January 2021 to August 2021,” according to the press release.
