Canton School discusses safety, passes budget

School Safety Coordinator Darryl Jannone showed the Canton School Board the emergency boxes that will be utilized if the schools are forced to rally or reunify at different locations.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

CANTON - The Canton School Board formally voted to approve the final 2023/2024 District budget with a slight tax increase. Bradford County residents in the district will see a rate increase of 1.5589, for a total rate of 36.9437.

Lycoming County residents in the district will see a .7399 rate increase for a total of 15.1764.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.