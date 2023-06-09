Canton School discusses safety, passes budget

CANTON - The Canton School Board formally voted to approve the final 2023/2024 District budget with a slight tax increase. Bradford County residents in the district will see a rate increase of 1.5589, for a total rate of 36.9437.
Lycoming County residents in the district will see a .7399 rate increase for a total of 15.1764.
District residents residing in Tioga County will see an increase of .8288 for a total of 17.3902. The final budget total expenditures equal $18,614,237, with revenues of $17,124,774 the balance of which will be drawn from the General Fund. Revenues in the budget may change depending on state education spending in the final budget passed by the Pennsylvania legislature.
The budget passed 6-3, with Judy Sourbeer, Tom Resavage, and Denny Sourbeer voting “no”.
During the opening of the meeting, the board appointed a new member to fill Eric Anderson’s seat. Canton resident Sarah Neely was the only applicant, and was appointed in a unanimous vote. She will represent Region 2 on the School Board until Dec. 1.
When asked why she decided to join the board, Neely said it was a natural progression.
“I have kids in the school district, I’ve been very involved with the school and served on the safety committee, so it seemed like a natural next step,” Neely said, “I want to serve the community and this is how I do that.”
The board was given two presentations at the meeting. The first was by School Safety Coordinator Darryl Janone. Janone showed the board what are called “rock boxes”, crates containing information and supplies for emergency situations.
“It took about a year but we completed our Rally and Reunification Plans,” explained Janone.
Janone said the plans, including binders full of information that will be utilized in case of an emergency as well as crates containing emergency medical supplies will be passed out by him to teachers in staff during an emergency.
When School Director Neely asked if staff had been trained in the situations described, Superintendent Martell replied that teachers had been notified and will practice procedure and train as the year goes on.
Incoming FFA President Lucas Drever also spoke with the board. He informed the board that six students had qualified to go to the Pennsylvania FFA State Convention at Penn State Main Campus next week. Drever also brought the chapter’s official scrapbook detailing everything the chapter had done the previous school year for directors and staff to peruse.
Dr. Martell also informed the group that it was a crew of FFA members who had represented the school at the county and state Envirothon competitions. This year Canton came in fourth while representing Bradford County at the event.
“Canton’s previous record placement at states was 10th, Troy’s is 7th, and Northeast is 3rd. So we blew past our old record and we’re going for 3rd place next year,” Drever said confidently.
School Director Bill Holland congratulated Drever on a successful year.
During approval of reports Tom Resavage asked about the low number of book sign-outs at the High School library.
“The Elementary School has hundreds of books signed out a month, this here shows only about 60,” Resavage noted.
High School Principal Don Jacopetti said he believed advancing technology was partly to blame. He also noted that the Elementary School taught a library class, and that the High School had not in several years.
