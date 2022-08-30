Canton School District starts new school year with new Superintendent and new ambitions

CANTON — Monday marked the first day of the 2022-2023 school year for Canton Area School District students.
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 6:48 am
CANTON — Monday marked the first day of the 2022-2023 school year for Canton Area School District students.
According to new Superintendent of Schools Dr. Amy Martell, there was excitement across the board.
“I was outside as the students came in. I saw a lot of happy bus drivers dropping kids off at the high school,” Martell reported.
High school students were treated to an assembly to start the day off, Martell explained. The 2-hour welcome assembly preceded a delayed schedule day; rather than miss their first few classes, students went to every class on their schedule but for a short length of time.
There was also an orientation and welcoming activities to help students get acclimated to their new schedules.
Students in the elementary school also were treated to an assembly, specifically one on PBIS, short for Positive Behavioral Interventions Support. This program is used in Canton to encourage positive behavior among the young students. This has been expanded on across the district and town of Canton, where students who exemplify excellent behavior are recognized and awarded at school.
“The younger students all seemed very excited during the assemblies,” Martell said.
Martell, a former teacher at the high school until she left for the BLaST Intermediate Unit 17, returns to Canton with new goals.
“I’ve been working with our security officer Darryl Janone to make sure student safety is maintained,” explained Martell, “and I’m pleased by our restorative practices the students have been engaged in.”
Martell explained the “restorative practices” refers to exercises meant to improve relationship building among students and their community.
“We find it valuable to have those skills taught and modeled for the students.”
One thing that surprised Martell was the 7th grade orientation the school held last week to introduce incoming students to the high school.
“I was a bit surprised to see a number of my former students now with kids of their own,” she said, amused, “And when I talked to them their kids were shocked, they had no idea their parents were ever high school age.”
It’s impossible to mention the mood in Canton without discussing the football team. Last year’s Warriors exploded on the field, cruising undefeated into the District IV championship as they rode a punishing defense and pounding run game to the state semifinals before ultimately falling to Bishop Guilfoyle. A large core of returning players promise to play to their maximum potential and try and go the distance this year. Canton has already played its first game, a win against Union School District.
Canton Area School District is prepared as it ever could be for the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, with Martell reminding parents the first Parent Teacher Association meeting of the school year will be Monday, September 12 at 6:30.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
