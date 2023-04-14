CANTON — The Canton school board began the process of preparing next year’s budget Thursday. They also heard reports from administrators.
Reports
Superintendent Dr. Amy Martell reported that the senior class commencement is scheduled for June 2 at 6 p.m. and will be held outdoors on the football field followed by a parade, weather permitting.
Canton Jr./Sr. High School Principal Donald Jacopetti estimated that “over 90%” of the incoming Freshman class attended orientation to better acclimate themselves with the high school.
“We work so hard to make it a place for kids who are not only going to college but also into the trades and I’m really proud of our work,” Jacopetti reported.
Canton Elementary School Principal Mike Wells reported that the “Canton Day” at Jimmy’s Park Hotel was a major success. Jim Walker, who owns the restaurant and hotel, agreed to donate 10% of his profits on March 31 to the Elementary School PBIS program. Wells reported that Walker ended up donating $2,000 to the program from the proceeds of the day.
“It was a great turnout. It was a tremendous event that helped him out and helped us out,” Wells said.
Martell thanked Walker for being a good partner to the school district.
Bills
During the treasurer’s report, School Director Gary Black took issue with some of the expenses from the past month, notably an expense of more than $2,600 at a Hilton Hotel.
Business Manager Mark Janone explained that the bill referred to an overnight stay at the PIAA State Wrestling Championships.
“We sent one wrestler, he needed a wrestling partner, then we sent four coaches,” Janone counted.
Janone also explained that several students travelled down to observe, and the school district paid for those rooms but was reimbursed by the Wrestling Booster Club.
Black inquired toward the cost of student sports, asking Janone if he had figures for how much it cost to outfit each student who attends sports in the district. Janone replied that he had, and football costs the district the most, while wrestling is second. The expenses are different, however, with football expenses coming largely from equipment while wrestling expenses are largely overnight stays at meets.
Budget
Janone unveiled the preliminary budget for the 2023/2024 school year to the board. He noted that changes could be made, but the board needed to pass the preliminary budget in a timely matter.
“We must pass our preliminary budget no less than 30 days prior to passing our official budget. We plan to pass that June 8 so we have to pass this today,” he explained.
The preliminary budget reflects an estimated revenue of $16,500,372, with an estimated expenditures of $18,649,837.
Janone was quick to say that the deficit will likely change, noting he hadn’t accounted for any increase in state funding, which will be determined when the state assembly and governor agree on a state budget.
“I’m extremely conservative when it comes to finance, I budget low for revenue and high for expenses, but some of that deficit is real,” Janone clarified.
A major driver of the deficit is retirements in the district, according to Janone. Another is the expenses incurred by paying for students to attend cyber school, which accounts for $600,000 each year. Janone informed the board that 54 students attend virtually, with an even split between students enrolled in Canton’s own Canton Area Virtual Education (CAVE) and PACyber.
School Director Bill Holland asked if those students attending virtually count toward the school’s enrollment numbers, which affect state funding. Janone replied that only the 27 enrolled in CAVE do, whereas the PACyber students do not.
Many school directors took issue with this system, with Denny Sourbeer asking if the state could send money to help with the tuition costs. Janone replied that the system around cyber school is a fraught one in Harrisburg, and debate stalls every time.
School Director Eric Anderson asked if school administrators encourage students to attend virtually, which Jacopetti and Director of Special Education Amy Repard vehemently denied.
Holland noted that the cost difference between CAVE and PA Cyber, despite the same number of students in each, is over $400,000.
“PACyber kids are costing the school more than twice the CAVE kids,” Holland noted.
Martell extolled the virtues of attending in person, saying it allows teachers the ability to ensure students aren’t falling behind.
The preliminary budget was ultimately passed. The district will make changes to it leading up to their June meeting before making it available to the public.
Commented
