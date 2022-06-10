Canton school superintendent stepping down

CANTON BOROUGH — The Canton Area School District will be saying goodbye to its superintendent of the past six years.
Canton’s board of education accepted Superintendent Eric Briggs’ letter of resignation during its Thursday meeting. The resignation will be effective June 30. Canton Area Elementary School Principal Michael Wells will serve as acting superintendent from July 1 to Sept. 30, or until the new superintendent is appointed.
Briggs accepted a new position as superintendent of the South Williamsport Area School District in Lycoming County, which he will start on July 1.
“I want to personally thank past and current Canton Area School District board of directors for the continued support of myself and my administrative team over the past six years,” he said.
Even with moments of disagreement, Briggs stated that the board members’ support has meant a lot to his administration.
“[They] open our eyes to thinking outside the box on the ways we implement school policies and procedures,” he said. “We have accomplished a lot in the last six years, and I know this district will continue to grow.”
Briggs stated that he appreciates all of the relationships that he created with the school board, staff and everyone in the Canton community. He also gave some last words of encouragement for community members after he leaves.
“Remember to keep building strong relationships with each other, and continue to move forward with Warrior pride,” he said.
